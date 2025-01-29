Majhi Mumbai Dominates Falcon Risers to Clinch Second Win in ISPL Season 2

In a display of consistent excellence, Majhi Mumbai continued their winning streak in the Indian Street Premier League's second season with a decisive victory over Falcon Risers Hyderabad. Mumbai clinched the match by six wickets at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium, revealing their prowess once more in a thrilling encounter.

Chasing a modest target of 66 runs, Mumbai wrapped up their innings in just 7.3 overs, despite losing four wickets. The openers provided a stable foundation with Rajat Mundhe and Mohammed Nadeem contributing a 24-run partnership. However, the Falcons' pace attack struck back with critical wickets before Amit Naik and Abhishek Kumar Dalhor turned the game with aggressive hitting.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad struggled from the outset, losing early wickets and never quite recovering. Shreyash Kadam stood out with a spirited 31 off 13 balls, but it was Abhishek Kumar Dalhor's standout bowling performance that earned him Man of the Match, further showcasing Majhi Mumbai's all-round capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)