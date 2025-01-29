Capitals Cruise in Jukskei Derby, Closing Playoff Gap

The Pretoria Capitals emerged victorious in the Jukskei Derby, claiming a six-wicket win over the Joburg Super Kings at Centurion on Tuesday night. This result, as announced by SA20, moves the Capitals within striking distance of a playoff spot, with just one point separating them from the Super Kings.

In a significant reshuffle, Capitals coach Jonathan Trott introduced five fresh players to the lineup. Kyle Verreynne took on the captaincy after Rilee Rossouw's withdrawal for personal reasons. Debuts were handed to Australian players Ashton Turner and Tom Rogers, along with local bowler Gideon Peters, while Will Smeed returned to bolster the batting order.

The Capitals delivered their sharpest performance of the season, knowing only a win would sustain their playoff ambitions. Will Jacks set the initial pace by allowing merely two runs in his two Powerplay overs. Despite Lutho Sipamla's commendable effort for the Super Kings, a spirited innings by Marques Ackerman ensured the Capitals reached their target without major setbacks.

