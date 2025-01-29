Left Menu

Adil Rashid: England's Trump Card in T20 Cricket

England captain Jos Buttler hails leg-spinner Adil Rashid as a crucial player in their T20 team. Rashid displayed his skill in their win over India, restricting runs and taking crucial wickets. Buttler emphasized Rashid's adaptability and crucial role in England's strategy, highlighting his continual improvement.

Rajkot | Updated: 29-01-2025 12:27 IST
In a recent cricket showdown, England's captain Jos Buttler spotlighted veteran leg-spinner Adil Rashid as a pivotal figure in the T20 setup. Rashid's expertise played a significant role in England's victory over India, particularly during the third match of the series.

Rashid delivered a leg-spin masterclass, leaving the Indian batters cautious and minimizing boundary opportunities. His performance was highlighted by impressive figures of one for 15 in four overs, effectively stifling the Indian batting lineup alongside Jamie Overton.

Buttler, praising Rashid's versatility and game awareness, underscored the spinner's importance to England's T20 strategy. With Rashid's ongoing stellar performances, England aims to trailblaze aggressively and keep momentum strong despite the series score of 1-2 against India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

