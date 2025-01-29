Left Menu

India's Women's Hockey Team Gears Up for FIH Pro League Clash in Bhubaneswar

Veteran striker Vandana Katariya returns to the Indian women's hockey team's lineup for the Bhubaneswar leg of the FIH Pro League. Led by Salima Tete, the team features a blend of seasoned players and promising young talent as they face European powerhouses England, the Netherlands, Spain, and Germany.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 12:41 IST
Veteran striker Vandana Katariya has been named in the Indian women's hockey squad for the FIH Pro League's Bhubaneswar leg, beginning next month. This dynamic team will face off against top European competitors like England, the Netherlands, Spain, and Germany, in challenging matches set to commence on February 15.

Salima Tete will take on the role of team captain, with forward Navneet Kaur serving as the vice-captain. Chief Coach Harendra Singh emphasizes the team's strategic mix of experience and youthful energy, crucial for tackling world-class opponents in this high-stakes tournament.

Teenage sensation Sonam has also been listed as a standby player, positioning herself for a potential debut following a standout performance in the Women's Hockey India League. With a well-balanced squad, India's aspirations are high for achieving stellar performances on this prestigious international platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

