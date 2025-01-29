Dream Sports Championship Expands with Girls' Category in 2025

The Dream Sports Championship (DSC) is set to make its comeback for a second year, with a noteworthy expansion: the inclusion of a girls' category. Scheduled to kick off next month, the tournament will unfold across six Indian cities, offering a platform for young football enthusiasts to compete at the national stage, as per a release from the Dream Sports Foundation.

The DSC, organized by the Dream Sports Foundation, aims to build on its successful debut last year. The 2025 edition will feature a two-phase regional round structure. The initial phase will be held from February 2-8 in key football areas such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru, followed by matches in Guwahati and Goa from February 10-14. The tournament will conclude with the National Finals in Goa in early April.

The inaugural edition in 2024 was a promising step towards advancing youth football in India, drawing participation from youth teams of both the Indian Super League (ISL) and I-League clubs. With 37 teams and over 250 goals, the event showcased its focus on nurturing talent at critical developmental stages. The All India Football Federation plans to use the tournament as a scouting venue for national youth team prospects, potentially launching young talents onto the international stage.

Dream Sports Foundation has announced plans to extend this championship framework to other sports like table tennis, badminton, and hockey. This marks a broader effort to cultivate competitive opportunities for young athletes across various disciplines. The introduction of the girls' category signifies a crucial step toward gender inclusivity in Indian youth football, providing young female athletes with much-needed platforms at the national level.

The COO and Co-founder of Dream Sports, Bhavit Sheth, expressed, "Building on the success of our inaugural championship, we are thrilled to present the second edition of the Dream Sports Championship with an expanded reach and impact this year. The inclusion of the girls' championship is particularly exciting, reflecting our dedication to empowering grassroots talent through sustainable development projects," he stated in a release by Dream Sports Foundation. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)