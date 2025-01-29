Exiled Afghan Women's Cricket Team Takes Hopeful Step at Melbourne Exhibition
A team of exiled Afghan women cricketers is set to play an exhibition match in Melbourne, marking their first game since the Taliban's 2021 takeover dismantled women's sports in Afghanistan. Despite challenges, these players aim for international recognition and revival of women's cricket in Afghanistan.
In a bid to revive Afghan women's cricket, a team of exiled players will face an exhibition match in Melbourne. This comes after their sports programs were dissolved following the Taliban's return to power in 2021.
Afghanistan's women's cricket faced many obstacles even before the regime change, including minimal funding and societal resistance. Yet, hopes were high as interest in the sport surged with the men's international successes.
While settled in various countries, including Australia, these cricketers hope Thursday's match will rekindle opportunities for Afghan women in sports globally. However, Afghanistan's men’s team remains internationally active, sparking debates on Cricket Australia's moral stance.
