Left Menu

Exiled Afghan Women's Cricket Team Takes Hopeful Step at Melbourne Exhibition

A team of exiled Afghan women cricketers is set to play an exhibition match in Melbourne, marking their first game since the Taliban's 2021 takeover dismantled women's sports in Afghanistan. Despite challenges, these players aim for international recognition and revival of women's cricket in Afghanistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 13:23 IST
Exiled Afghan Women's Cricket Team Takes Hopeful Step at Melbourne Exhibition
national cricket stadium Image Credit:

In a bid to revive Afghan women's cricket, a team of exiled players will face an exhibition match in Melbourne. This comes after their sports programs were dissolved following the Taliban's return to power in 2021.

Afghanistan's women's cricket faced many obstacles even before the regime change, including minimal funding and societal resistance. Yet, hopes were high as interest in the sport surged with the men's international successes.

While settled in various countries, including Australia, these cricketers hope Thursday's match will rekindle opportunities for Afghan women in sports globally. However, Afghanistan's men’s team remains internationally active, sparking debates on Cricket Australia's moral stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025