Indian Women's Hockey Team Gears Up for FIH Pro League Challenge

Hockey India has unveiled the 24-player lineup for the Indian Women's Hockey Team set to compete in the Bhubaneswar leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25. The tournament will be hosted at the renowned Kalinga Hockey Stadium from February 15 to 25, as per their recent announcement.

The Indian team is preparing for a rigorous competition against formidable squads from England, the Netherlands, Spain, and Germany, each of whom they will face twice during the league. The Indian team's campaign is scheduled to commence with a challenging match against England on February 15.

Leading the squad is the dynamic midfielder Salima Tete, who will take on the role of captain, with forward Navneet Kaur as her vice-captain. The team boasts a strategic mix of experienced athletes and promising young talent, reflecting the vision of chief coach Harendra Singh to build a balanced and versatile squad.

The defenders selected include Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Nikki Pradhan, and others, providing stability at the back. Midfielders such as Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke and others promise to bring energy and creativity, while the forward line is led by players like Navneet Kaur and Mumtaz Khan.

A noteworthy regulation from FIH allows teams with over four scheduled matches to revise their playing roster after the initial set of games, utilizing nominated substitutes from a pre-approved list. Standby players including Banwari Solanki and Sonam could potentially make significant contributions, with Sonam showing remarkable promise in previous tournaments.

Speaking on the squad composition, chief coach Harendra Singh emphasized the blend of veteran expertise and youthful vigor, expressing confidence in their readiness to face world-class competition. "The younger players have displayed exceptional potential, especially in domestic leagues, and we are excited to unleash their capabilities on this international stage," he stated passionately.

(With inputs from agencies.)