Suryansh Shedge: From Mumbai's Star to Punjab Kings' Rising IPL Hero

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 14:13 IST
Suryansh Shedge: From Mumbai's Star to Punjab Kings' Rising IPL Hero
Shreyas Iyer and Suryansh Shedge (Photo: PBKS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Suryansh Shedge, a promising talent for the Punjab Kings, is prepared to showcase his skills in the upcoming Indian Premier League season. The youngster, who joined the franchise last November, drew attention with a remarkable 36-run inning in just 15 balls, leading Mumbai to victory in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final.

Having debuted for Mumbai this season, Shedge believes that playing under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer will ease his transition into the IPL. 'Punjab Kings have a history of investing in emerging talent, and their keen eye on local circuits excites me. Shreyas is a familiar face, making integration smoother,' Shedge expressed in a statement from PBKS.

Recounting his experience during the IPL auctions, Shedge shared the moment when both he and his Mumbai teammate Musheer Khan were selected by the Punjab Kings. Celebrations erupted on the team bus. Dubbed 'Punjab da Munda' by his colleagues, Shedge aims to impress the fans without constraints and is keen to make a difference on the field.

Shedge also opened up about a previous back injury that once threatened to end his cricketing aspirations. He admitted that despite initial setbacks, support from friends and family rekindled his confidence. This resulted in a remarkable comeback, highlighted by three consecutive centuries, earning him a place in Mumbai's senior team.

Now prepared to bring his heroics to the IPL, Shedge is eager to learn from coach Ricky Ponting, whose legacy and fearless attitude inspire him. Shedge remains optimistic about contributing to a Punjab Kings title win under Ponting's guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

