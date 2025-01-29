Ntamack’s Return: A Boost for France Amid Controversies

PARIS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Flyhalf Romain Ntamack makes a comeback to the French national rugby team after an 18-month hiatus, ready to face Wales in the upcoming Six Nations opener despite significant changes in the lineup due to injuries.

Highly anticipated, Ntamack's return comes alongside strategic adjustments by coach Fabien Galthie, who has reshuffled the team due to the absence of key players like Damian Penaud and Gael Fickou, while Theo Attissogbe and Pierre-Louis Barassi fill key positions.

However, the reintroduction of Hugo Auradou and Oscar Jegou, involved in previously dismissed legal controversies, draws attention amid the sporting announcements, as the team prepares for the match at Stade de France.

(With inputs from agencies.)