Ntamack’s Return: A Boost for France Amid Controversies

Romain Ntamack returns to the French rugby squad after 18 months, despite Damian Penaud's injury ahead of the Six Nations opener. Coach Fabien Galthie makes significant team changes, while the controversial inclusion of Hugo Auradou and Oscar Jegou overshadows other announcements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 16:42 IST
PARIS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Flyhalf Romain Ntamack makes a comeback to the French national rugby team after an 18-month hiatus, ready to face Wales in the upcoming Six Nations opener despite significant changes in the lineup due to injuries.

Highly anticipated, Ntamack's return comes alongside strategic adjustments by coach Fabien Galthie, who has reshuffled the team due to the absence of key players like Damian Penaud and Gael Fickou, while Theo Attissogbe and Pierre-Louis Barassi fill key positions.

However, the reintroduction of Hugo Auradou and Oscar Jegou, involved in previously dismissed legal controversies, draws attention amid the sporting announcements, as the team prepares for the match at Stade de France.

(With inputs from agencies.)

