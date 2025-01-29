Chennai Unveils 2025 National Para Athletics Championship Logo and Mascot

Chennai has set the stage for the 23rd National Para Athletics Championship 2025 by unveiling its official logo and mascot at a grand press meet. The event, hailed as India's premier gathering for para-athletes, is scheduled for February 17-20 and will feature participation from over 1,700 para-athletes across the country. This championship not only celebrates resilience and determination but also epitomizes sporting excellence, as per a release from the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).

The unveiling event was graced by prominent figures such as Atulya Misra, Additional Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu, and Meghanath Reddy, Member Secretary of SDAT and the Organizing Chairman. Also in attendance were Jayawant Gundu, Secretary of the Paralympic Committee of India, Arjuna Awardee and Indian para-badminton player Thulasimathi Murugesan, and Kirubakara Raja, Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Paralympic Sports Association. The dignitaries, in a show of solidarity, presented the championship's logo and mascot, underscoring Tamil Nadu's unwavering commitment to championing the cause of para-athletes.

The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) has been instrumental in bringing this championship to fruition, extending comprehensive support in partnership with the Tamil Nadu Para Sports Association. SDAT's initiatives go beyond this event, as they are also responsible for organizing the SDAT-Asia Triathlon Cup, further cementing Tamil Nadu's status as an emerging global sports hub. With anticipation reaching a new peak, the conference marked a vital milestone in the countdown to the event, which promises to be a seminal moment for inclusivity and elite sport. Tamil Nadu stands prepared to host this landmark edition of the National Para Athletics Championship, showcasing athletes whose stories of perseverance and triumph will inspire the entire nation.

