Left Menu

Heather Knight Aims for Redemption in Iconic Ashes Test at MCG

England women's cricket team, led by Heather Knight, views the upcoming one-off Ashes Test against Australia as a pivotal opportunity to redeem their performance. Despite underwhelming results in the series, the iconic Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground is seen as a chance to demonstrate their true capability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 23:00 IST
Heather Knight Aims for Redemption in Iconic Ashes Test at MCG
Team England women. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Ahead of the highly-anticipated one-off women's Ashes Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground, England captain Heather Knight has expressed her team's disappointment with their recent results, describing the upcoming match as a crucial opportunity to showcase their potential, ESPNCricinfo reported.

Set for Thursday, the historic pink-ball Test marks the first women's Test at MCG since 1947. England approaches the match facing a potential series whitewash, with Australia claiming all 16 points after undefeated performances in the three T20Is and ODIs. This is a stark contrast to the drawn series in England 18 months ago, where the Test was the difference-maker.

Under pressure, Knight advocates for boosting women's Tests at major venues such as the 80,000-capacity MCG. She views the Test not only as a chance for redemption but also as a statement to grow the sport's popularity.

Despite scoring just 101 runs in T20Is and 71 in ODIs this series, Knight remains determined. Acknowledging the criticism and pressure, she aims to prove herself and lead her team to success over the next four days.

England's Test squad includes Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, and others, while Australia is led by Alyssa Healy, featuring stars like Ellyse Perry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025