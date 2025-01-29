Heather Knight Aims for Redemption in Iconic Ashes Test at MCG

Ahead of the highly-anticipated one-off women's Ashes Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground, England captain Heather Knight has expressed her team's disappointment with their recent results, describing the upcoming match as a crucial opportunity to showcase their potential, ESPNCricinfo reported.

Set for Thursday, the historic pink-ball Test marks the first women's Test at MCG since 1947. England approaches the match facing a potential series whitewash, with Australia claiming all 16 points after undefeated performances in the three T20Is and ODIs. This is a stark contrast to the drawn series in England 18 months ago, where the Test was the difference-maker.

Under pressure, Knight advocates for boosting women's Tests at major venues such as the 80,000-capacity MCG. She views the Test not only as a chance for redemption but also as a statement to grow the sport's popularity.

Despite scoring just 101 runs in T20Is and 71 in ODIs this series, Knight remains determined. Acknowledging the criticism and pressure, she aims to prove herself and lead her team to success over the next four days.

England's Test squad includes Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, and others, while Australia is led by Alyssa Healy, featuring stars like Ellyse Perry.

