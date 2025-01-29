Sagar Ali's Batting Blitz Lifts Srinagar Over Kolkata in ISPL Thriller

On a gripping Wednesday evening at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane, Srinagar ke Veer rode the exceptional batting prowess of Sagar Ali to claim a seven-wicket victory over Tiigers of Kolkata in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL).

Continuing his remarkable form, Ali amassed 51 runs off just 25 balls, a knock embellished with five boundaries and three towering sixes, as Srinagar chased down Kolkata's challenging target of 88 with two balls to spare, becoming the first ISPL batter to hit consecutive fifties.

Despite a steady start from Kolkata through openers Moyoddin Shaikh and Fardeen Kazi, a breakthrough from Srinagar's Prajyot Ambhire and late contributions from Bhavesh Pawar and Subhajit Jana Dhoni were insufficient, as Sagar Ali's fiery opening over and partnership with Sanskar Dhyani sealed the win for his team.

(With inputs from agencies.)