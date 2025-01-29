Left Menu

Sagar Ali's Batting Blitz Lifts Srinagar Over Kolkata in ISPL Thriller

In a thrilling ISPL match, Srinagar ke Veer triumphed over Tiigers of Kolkata by seven wickets, thanks to Sagar Ali's dazzling 51-run innings. Ali's unbeaten performance, featuring five boundaries and three sixes, led his team to a successful chase of Kolkata's 88-run target, marking his second consecutive fifty in the league.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 23:25 IST
Sagar Ali's Batting Blitz Lifts Srinagar Over Kolkata in ISPL Thriller
Team Srinagar ke Veer. (Picture: ISPL). Image Credit: ANI
On a gripping Wednesday evening at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane, Srinagar ke Veer rode the exceptional batting prowess of Sagar Ali to claim a seven-wicket victory over Tiigers of Kolkata in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL).

Continuing his remarkable form, Ali amassed 51 runs off just 25 balls, a knock embellished with five boundaries and three towering sixes, as Srinagar chased down Kolkata's challenging target of 88 with two balls to spare, becoming the first ISPL batter to hit consecutive fifties.

Despite a steady start from Kolkata through openers Moyoddin Shaikh and Fardeen Kazi, a breakthrough from Srinagar's Prajyot Ambhire and late contributions from Bhavesh Pawar and Subhajit Jana Dhoni were insufficient, as Sagar Ali's fiery opening over and partnership with Sanskar Dhyani sealed the win for his team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

