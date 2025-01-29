India Enlists Seasoned Jamaican Coach for Women's 400m Teams

Left Menu

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) appoints Jamaican coach Jerry Lee Holness to lead the nation's women's 400m and 400m hurdles teams. Holness, known for mentoring top athletes, joins amid significant leadership changes in AFI as India gears up for hosting a major athletics event in August.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 23:36 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
The Athletics Federation of India has appointed Jerry Lee Holness of Jamaica as head coach for the women's 400m and 400m hurdles teams, the federation announced. Known for coaching Olympic champions like Elaine Thompson-Herah and Nesta Carter, Holness is expected to bring his world-class expertise to Indian athletics.

Thompson-Herah, a celebrated sprinter, grabbed gold in the 100m and 200m at the Rio 2016 Olympics. Her absence from the 2024 Paris Olympics due to injury is notable, given her stature as one of the world's top athletes. Holness, a World Athletics Level 5 coach, previously trained national teams in the UAE and Cayman Islands.

Holness has joined the National Centre of Excellence in Thiruvananthapuram's LNCPE. His arrival coincides with Bahadur Singh Sagoo's election as the new AFI president, succeeding Adille Sumariwalla. Sagoo, a former Asian Games gold medallist in shot put, faces the challenge of organizing India's inaugural World Athletics Continental Tour event in August.

(With inputs from agencies.)

