Super Bowl Showdown: Ticket Demand Reaches Fever Pitch

Demand for Super Bowl tickets featuring the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Philadelphia Eagles is surpassing past NFL championships since 2019. StubHub reports record-high demand for this Chiefs' Super Bowl appearance, with Eagles fans in Pennsylvania leading ticket purchases. Prices range from $5,300 to $54,000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 23:48 IST
Ticket demand is soaring for the upcoming Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. StubHub has reported that the demand for tickets is unrivaled, surpassing all NFL championship face-offs since 2019.

In this gear-up for an unprecedented third consecutive title run, fans from Pennsylvania are leading in ticket purchases, doubling the number acquired by fans from Missouri, according to StubHub.

Ticket prices range from $5,300 to $54,000, with staggering interest in the game from states like Florida, Michigan, New York, and California.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

