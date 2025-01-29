Super Bowl Showdown: Ticket Demand Reaches Fever Pitch

Ticket demand is soaring for the upcoming Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. StubHub has reported that the demand for tickets is unrivaled, surpassing all NFL championship face-offs since 2019.

In this gear-up for an unprecedented third consecutive title run, fans from Pennsylvania are leading in ticket purchases, doubling the number acquired by fans from Missouri, according to StubHub.

Ticket prices range from $5,300 to $54,000, with staggering interest in the game from states like Florida, Michigan, New York, and California.

(With inputs from agencies.)