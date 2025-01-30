Dramatic Last-Minute Equalizer Stuns Boca Juniors

Boca Juniors were denied their first victory in the Argentine Primera Division's Apertura, as Union's Franco Fragapane struck a last-minute goal to secure a draw. Boca had taken an early advantage through Marcelo Saracchi's impressive strike.

The first half saw Boca dominating possession and controlling the game, taking an early lead just five minutes in. Saracchi's thunderous shot off the crossbar set the tone for Boca's attacking intent.

However, Union's persistence paid off in extra time when Fragapane capitalized on a defensive lapse to equalize. Earlier, Kevin Zenon missed a key opportunity to extend Boca's lead, his shot being saved by keeper Thiago Cardozo.

