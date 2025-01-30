Dramatic Last-Minute Equalizer Stuns Boca Juniors
Boca Juniors missed out on a victory in their Argentine Primera Division opener as Union's Franco Fragapane scored a late equalizer. Despite leading through Marcelo Saracchi's early goal, Boca couldn't secure the win. A strong Boca defense was finally breached in stoppage time, denying them a first win.
Boca Juniors were denied their first victory in the Argentine Primera Division's Apertura, as Union's Franco Fragapane struck a last-minute goal to secure a draw. Boca had taken an early advantage through Marcelo Saracchi's impressive strike.
The first half saw Boca dominating possession and controlling the game, taking an early lead just five minutes in. Saracchi's thunderous shot off the crossbar set the tone for Boca's attacking intent.
However, Union's persistence paid off in extra time when Fragapane capitalized on a defensive lapse to equalize. Earlier, Kevin Zenon missed a key opportunity to extend Boca's lead, his shot being saved by keeper Thiago Cardozo.
