Left Menu

Dramatic Last-Minute Equalizer Stuns Boca Juniors

Boca Juniors missed out on a victory in their Argentine Primera Division opener as Union's Franco Fragapane scored a late equalizer. Despite leading through Marcelo Saracchi's early goal, Boca couldn't secure the win. A strong Boca defense was finally breached in stoppage time, denying them a first win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 06:02 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 06:02 IST
Dramatic Last-Minute Equalizer Stuns Boca Juniors

Boca Juniors were denied their first victory in the Argentine Primera Division's Apertura, as Union's Franco Fragapane struck a last-minute goal to secure a draw. Boca had taken an early advantage through Marcelo Saracchi's impressive strike.

The first half saw Boca dominating possession and controlling the game, taking an early lead just five minutes in. Saracchi's thunderous shot off the crossbar set the tone for Boca's attacking intent.

However, Union's persistence paid off in extra time when Fragapane capitalized on a defensive lapse to equalize. Earlier, Kevin Zenon missed a key opportunity to extend Boca's lead, his shot being saved by keeper Thiago Cardozo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025