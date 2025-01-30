Sydney Secures 2027 Rugby World Cup Final

Sydney has been chosen to host the 2027 Rugby World Cup final, marking the second time the city will feature in this prestigious event after England's historic win in 2003. The announcement was confirmed by World Rugby on Thursday.

The Olympic stadium in Sydney, with a capacity of 82,000, is set to be the venue for the final, as well as pivotal matches such as the semi-finals and quarter-finals, culminating in the bronze medal decider. Melbourne, a strong contender for hosting the final, will instead facilitate two round of 16 matches and additional group stage games.

The 2027 tournament will be unique as it expands to include 24 teams, up from the 20 teams in the 2023 edition. Anticipation is high as the defending champions, South Africa, aim for a third consecutive victory. The event is expected to draw 250,000 international visitors, bringing a substantial economic windfall to Australia.

