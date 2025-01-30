Sydney Scores the 2027 Rugby World Cup Finale

Sydney will host the 2027 Rugby World Cup final, confirmed by World Rugby. This marks a return to the city 24 years after hosting the 2003 final when England defeated the Wallabies at the same venue, Stadium Australia.

The stadium, a sprawling 82,000-seat venue that also held the 2000 Olympics, is set for not just the final but also the semi-finals and several other key matches, cementing Sydney's win over Australia's other bidding cities.

While Melbourne had shown interest in hosting the final, it fell short, securing only two round-of-16 and seven pool matches. The tournament is expected to bring in 250,000 international visitors, generating significant revenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)