Left Menu

Sydney Scores the 2027 Rugby World Cup Finale

Sydney is set to host the 2027 Rugby World Cup final at Stadium Australia, marking a return to the city 24 years after the 2003 final. The event is to draw significant international attention with multiple matches spread across Australia's main cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 08:27 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 08:27 IST
Sydney Scores the 2027 Rugby World Cup Finale

Sydney will host the 2027 Rugby World Cup final, confirmed by World Rugby. This marks a return to the city 24 years after hosting the 2003 final when England defeated the Wallabies at the same venue, Stadium Australia.

The stadium, a sprawling 82,000-seat venue that also held the 2000 Olympics, is set for not just the final but also the semi-finals and several other key matches, cementing Sydney's win over Australia's other bidding cities.

While Melbourne had shown interest in hosting the final, it fell short, securing only two round-of-16 and seven pool matches. The tournament is expected to bring in 250,000 international visitors, generating significant revenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025