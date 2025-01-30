Sydney Scores the 2027 Rugby World Cup Finale
Sydney is set to host the 2027 Rugby World Cup final at Stadium Australia, marking a return to the city 24 years after the 2003 final. The event is to draw significant international attention with multiple matches spread across Australia's main cities.
Sydney will host the 2027 Rugby World Cup final, confirmed by World Rugby. This marks a return to the city 24 years after hosting the 2003 final when England defeated the Wallabies at the same venue, Stadium Australia.
The stadium, a sprawling 82,000-seat venue that also held the 2000 Olympics, is set for not just the final but also the semi-finals and several other key matches, cementing Sydney's win over Australia's other bidding cities.
While Melbourne had shown interest in hosting the final, it fell short, securing only two round-of-16 and seven pool matches. The tournament is expected to bring in 250,000 international visitors, generating significant revenue.
(With inputs from agencies.)