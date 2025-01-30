Tom McKibbin's Bold Move: From PGA Tour to LIV Golf
Tom McKibbin of Northern Ireland has declined a PGA Tour card, choosing instead to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf alongside Jon Rahm. Despite mentor Rory McIlroy's advising against it, McKibbin's decision marks a significant career shift and limits his access to major golf events.
In a surprising career shift, Tom McKibbin from Northern Ireland has turned down the opportunity to play in the PGA Tour, opting instead to join the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf.
The 22-year-old, former European tour event winner, will now play alongside golf stars like Jon Rahm in the upcoming LIV Golf season in Saudi Arabia. This move comes despite the advice of his mentor, Rory McIlroy, who warned against it due to the potential sacrifices involved.
McKibbin, ranked 106th in the world, faces a season with limited chances to earn points for major events. He remains part of the European tour but will only participate in the British Open this year, potentially affecting his future in prominent competitions like the Ryder Cup.
