Tom McKibbin's Bold Move: From PGA Tour to LIV Golf

In a surprising career shift, Tom McKibbin from Northern Ireland has turned down the opportunity to play in the PGA Tour, opting instead to join the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

The 22-year-old, former European tour event winner, will now play alongside golf stars like Jon Rahm in the upcoming LIV Golf season in Saudi Arabia. This move comes despite the advice of his mentor, Rory McIlroy, who warned against it due to the potential sacrifices involved.

McKibbin, ranked 106th in the world, faces a season with limited chances to earn points for major events. He remains part of the European tour but will only participate in the British Open this year, potentially affecting his future in prominent competitions like the Ryder Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)