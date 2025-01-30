Left Menu

Tom McKibbin's Bold Move: From PGA Tour to LIV Golf

Tom McKibbin of Northern Ireland has declined a PGA Tour card, choosing instead to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf alongside Jon Rahm. Despite mentor Rory McIlroy's advising against it, McKibbin's decision marks a significant career shift and limits his access to major golf events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 30-01-2025 09:07 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 09:07 IST
Tom McKibbin's Bold Move: From PGA Tour to LIV Golf
Tom McKibbin

In a surprising career shift, Tom McKibbin from Northern Ireland has turned down the opportunity to play in the PGA Tour, opting instead to join the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

The 22-year-old, former European tour event winner, will now play alongside golf stars like Jon Rahm in the upcoming LIV Golf season in Saudi Arabia. This move comes despite the advice of his mentor, Rory McIlroy, who warned against it due to the potential sacrifices involved.

McKibbin, ranked 106th in the world, faces a season with limited chances to earn points for major events. He remains part of the European tour but will only participate in the British Open this year, potentially affecting his future in prominent competitions like the Ryder Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025