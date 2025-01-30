Left Menu

Niko Kovac Takes the Helm at Borussia Dortmund

Niko Kovac has been appointed as the new coach of Borussia Dortmund in hopes of turning around a challenging season. The former coach of Bayern Munich and Monaco will begin his role on Sunday, following Dortmund's recent Champions League victory. Kovac is stepping in after the team has struggled in both the Bundesliga and Champions League.

Dortmund | Updated: 30-01-2025
Niko Kovac is set to become the new coach of Borussia Dortmund, aiming to rejuvenate a faltering season for the club. The announcement comes after Dortmund secured a 3-1 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

According to Lars Ricken, Dortmund's managing director for sport, Kovac will assume his role on Sunday. Before the transfer window closes, discussions will ensue regarding potential player acquisitions. Youth team coach Mike Tullberg, who oversaw the recent win, will continue as interim head coach for the upcoming Bundesliga match against Heidenheim.

Kovac, who previously coached Bayern Munich and Monaco, takes over a Dortmund side currently positioned 11th in the Bundesliga. The team narrowly missed automatic qualification and faces a playoff in the Champions League. Kovac returns to club management after being dismissed from Wolfsburg in March. Born in Berlin, he also boasts international experience as a former player and coach for Croatia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

