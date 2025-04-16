Left Menu

Tragic Fall of Gabonese Football Star Aaron Boupendza

Gabonese footballer Aaron Boupendza has died at 28 after falling from the 11th floor of a building in China. Known for his performance in the African Cup, he had recently joined Zhejiang FC. An investigation is underway to determine if the fall was accidental or involved foul play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 17:59 IST
Aaron Boupendza, the talented Gabonese forward, has passed away at the age of 28 following a fatal fall from a building in China, as reported by the Gabonese Football Federation (FEGAFOOT) on Wednesday. He had been performing well with Zhejiang FC, scoring four goals in just six matches.

Boupendza made a significant impact during the African Cup of Nations in 2022, leaving a lasting legacy. Prior to his time in China, he honed his skills at CF Mounana and Bordeaux, and had brief stints in the Romanian league.

With no official cause of death yet confirmed, Chinese authorities are investigating the incident to determine if it was an accident, suicide, or foul play. Gabon's President, Brice Oligui Nguema, expressed his deep sorrow, praising Boupendza's contribution to Gabonese soccer and offering his condolences to the player's family and friends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

