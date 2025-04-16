Gallant Sports Unveils Cutting-Edge Smart Sports Flooring, Eyeing IPO

Gallant Sports, a prominent figure in India's sports infrastructure sector, has launched a new line of smart sports flooring and modular field systems. This strategic release is integral to the company's Vision 2036 and aligns with its plans for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) later this year. The goal is to make high-quality sports infrastructure accessible across India and beyond.

Nasir Ali, the Founder & CEO, highlights Gallant Sports' dedication to the future of sports in India, with a focus on innovative and sustainable solutions that enhance athletic performance and community health. The company emphasizes building not just sports facilities but entire ecosystems that support athletes and institutions alike.

The product line includes next-generation sports tiles, pre-fabricated sports rubber flooring, and FIFA-tested non-infill turf. These products are designed to meet rigorous international standards, promoting safety and sustainability while ensuring performance durability. Gallant Sports is committed to offering recyclable, non-toxic materials that meet high performance and environmental standards, anticipating future trends in sports technology.

