India's Unstoppable Charge Towards U-19 T20 Glory

India's Women's U-19 cricket team aims to continue its unbeaten streak in the T20 World Cup as they face England in the semifinals this Friday.

After a resounding victory against Malaysia and decisive wins over Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Scotland, the Niki Prasad-led team has displayed formidable form, especially with standout performances from in-form opener Gongadi Trisha.

Trisha, who leads the tournament's run charts, and key bowlers like Vaishnavi Sharma have been pivotal in India's campaign. England, on the other hand, struggles with consistency, posing a challenging match ahead.

