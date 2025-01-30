Goal Frenzy: Unpacking the New Champions League Format

The curtain has fallen on the inaugural 36-team league phase of the Champions League. This new format saw a total of 144 games played, a significant increase from the 96 matches in the previous 32-team group format.

Goals poured in at an average of 3.27 per game, a noticeable rise from the 3.09 average last year. The competition's top scorers, Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski and Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy, each netted nine goals.

Despite Barcelona's dominance, with 28 goals, no team from Eastern Europe made it to the knockout stage. All participating clubs from Croatia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Slovakia, and Ukraine fell short, a continuation of the trend since 2017-18.

