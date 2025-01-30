Left Menu

Virat Kohli's Homecoming: A Spectacle at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Virat Kohli's return to domestic red-ball cricket at Arun Jaitley Stadium drew an unprecedented crowd. Over 12,000 fans came to watch the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Railways, while the movement of PM Modi added complexity to the situation. Kohli's charisma made the match a memorable event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 13:42 IST
Virat Kohli's Homecoming: A Spectacle at Arun Jaitley Stadium
Virat Kohli
  • Country:
  • India

The presence of cricket superstar Virat Kohli electrified the atmosphere at Arun Jaitley Stadium during his first domestic red-ball match in 13 years, part of the Ranji Trophy fixture between Delhi and Railways. With a predicted attendance of around 10,000, Kohli's draw had fans queuing well before game time.

As the game approached its 9:30 AM start, both the 'Gautam Gambhir Stand' and the 'Bishan Bedi Stand' were opened to manage an overwhelming crowd of over 12,000 fans. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy passing by added another layer of complexity to the fanfare, as security measures were heightened.

DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma noted never seeing such scenes for a Ranji match, underscoring Kohli's unparalleled popularity. As Kohli took the field, the energy was palpable, with fans audibly cheering and one even breaching security to touch the cricket icon's feet before being escorted away.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025