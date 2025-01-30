Virat Kohli's Homecoming: A Spectacle at Arun Jaitley Stadium

The presence of cricket superstar Virat Kohli electrified the atmosphere at Arun Jaitley Stadium during his first domestic red-ball match in 13 years, part of the Ranji Trophy fixture between Delhi and Railways. With a predicted attendance of around 10,000, Kohli's draw had fans queuing well before game time.

As the game approached its 9:30 AM start, both the 'Gautam Gambhir Stand' and the 'Bishan Bedi Stand' were opened to manage an overwhelming crowd of over 12,000 fans. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy passing by added another layer of complexity to the fanfare, as security measures were heightened.

DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma noted never seeing such scenes for a Ranji match, underscoring Kohli's unparalleled popularity. As Kohli took the field, the energy was palpable, with fans audibly cheering and one even breaching security to touch the cricket icon's feet before being escorted away.

(With inputs from agencies.)