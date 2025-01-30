Young Guns Bolster India's Squad for FIH Pro League Showdown
India has added several promising young players to its squad for the upcoming FIH Pro League, based on their performances in junior competitions and the Hockey India League. Veteran drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh will lead the side, which will face formidable international teams, including Germany and Spain.
India has made a strategic move by incorporating a band of young talents into its squad for the forthcoming FIH Pro League. The selections stem from notable performances in the Hockey India League and junior-level tournaments.
Among the new faces are goalkeeper Princedeep Singh and defender Yashdeep Siwach, accompanied by midfielders Rabichandra Singh and Rajinder Singh, and forwards Angad Bir Singh, Uttam Singh, and Arshdeep Singh. The squad will be captained by seasoned drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh, with Hardik Singh as the vice-captain.
Hockey India expressed optimism about the team's potential, emphasizing their ability to deliver high-quality hockey. The Indian squad will match up against top-tier teams such as Germany and Spain during the Bhubaneswar leg, slated at the Kalinga Stadium, hoping to improve on last season's performance.
