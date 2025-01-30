Left Menu

Young Guns Bolster India's Squad for FIH Pro League Showdown

India has added several promising young players to its squad for the upcoming FIH Pro League, based on their performances in junior competitions and the Hockey India League. Veteran drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh will lead the side, which will face formidable international teams, including Germany and Spain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 14:12 IST
Young Guns Bolster India's Squad for FIH Pro League Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has made a strategic move by incorporating a band of young talents into its squad for the forthcoming FIH Pro League. The selections stem from notable performances in the Hockey India League and junior-level tournaments.

Among the new faces are goalkeeper Princedeep Singh and defender Yashdeep Siwach, accompanied by midfielders Rabichandra Singh and Rajinder Singh, and forwards Angad Bir Singh, Uttam Singh, and Arshdeep Singh. The squad will be captained by seasoned drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh, with Hardik Singh as the vice-captain.

Hockey India expressed optimism about the team's potential, emphasizing their ability to deliver high-quality hockey. The Indian squad will match up against top-tier teams such as Germany and Spain during the Bhubaneswar leg, slated at the Kalinga Stadium, hoping to improve on last season's performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025