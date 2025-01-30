Gloves Down, Coach On: Boxer Manoj Kumar's Next Round

Renowned Indian boxer Manoj Kumar, a Commonwealth Games gold medalist, has bid farewell to the ring as he transitions to a coaching career. Announcing his retirement at the age of 39, Kumar, who also boasts two Asian Championships bronze medals, seeks to inspire young athletes at his newly established academy.

Kumar, celebrated for his defensive prowess, was an outspoken critic of national selection policies. His boxing career, though illustrious with achievements like participation in two Olympic Games, was frequently hampered by injuries and disputes with the federation. These challenges, however, have not deterred Kumar's commitment to his sport.

Despite struggles to secure steady sponsorship, Kumar's legacy as a champion from the Ror community remains intact. Inspired by his elder brother and coach, Rajesh Kumar, he is determined to pass on his boxing knowledge and passion to aspiring Olympians at his academy.

(With inputs from agencies.)