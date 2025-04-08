Gary Stead Steps Down from New Zealand's Limited-Overs Coaching Role
Gary Stead announced he'll step down from coaching New Zealand's Twenty20 and one-day internationals. He is considering his future in test cricket and will decide within a month. Stead led the team to notable achievements since 2018, including a World Test Championship win.
Gary Stead confirmed on Tuesday his departure as coach of New Zealand's cricket team for the Twenty20 and one-day international formats. He is currently weighing his options for his role in test cricket and expects to make a decision within a month.
Since assuming the role in 2018, Stead has achieved impressive results, such as leading New Zealand to the finals of major tournaments including the 2019 ICC World Cup and the recent Champions Trophy, as well as winning the inaugural World Test Championship.
Despite a recent series victory over Pakistan with an under-strength team, Stead expressed a need to reconsider his future away from the touring lifestyle. New Zealand Cricket will begin the search for his successor next week and is yet to decide on having different coaches for different formats.
