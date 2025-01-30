Amelia Kerr: From Childhood Dreams to World Cup Glory

Cricket runs in Amelia Kerr's veins, but it was New Zealand's 2010 T20 World Cup defeat against Australia that propelled her ambition to become a White Fern and clinch an ICC title for her country.

Fast forward to 2024, Kerr achieved her dreams, lifting the women's T20 World Cup and becoming the first New Zealander to clinch the ICC Women's Player of the Year award, expressing the monumental impact of her upbringing in shaping her game.

Kerr's role in New Zealand's triumph over South Africa in the finals was pivotal. Her impressive all-round performance earned her the Player of the Match title, underscoring her journey from a young cricketer inspired by familial ties to a world champion inspiring the next generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)