Lakshay Sheoran and Neeru Shine at Digvijay Singh Memorial Shooting Championship

Asian Games silver medallist Lakshay Sheoran from Haryana, alongside local competitor Neeru, clinched the men's and women's trap titles at the 3rd Digvijay Singh Memorial Shooting Championship on Thursday.

The competition's final day, held at the MP State Academy Shooting range, witnessed Lakshay securing his win with an impressive 47 shots in the 50-shot final. His cousin Neeru, representing Madhya Pradesh, triumphed in the women's category despite missing two targets in a tightly contested face-off.

Lakshay fended off a strong performance from Delhi's Fahd Sultan, finishing two targets ahead. Meanwhile, Suleman Arsh Elahi of Rajasthan, the qualification leader, secured bronze. In other categories, young talent Vinay Pratap Singh Chandrawat of Rajasthan and Shreshtha Sisodiya showcased their prowess, claiming wins in the junior section.

(With inputs from agencies.)