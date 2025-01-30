Left Menu

Lakshay Sheoran and Neeru Shine at Digvijay Singh Memorial Shooting Championship

Lakshay Sheoran and Neeru emerged victorious in the 3rd Digvijay Singh Memorial Shooting Championship, winning the men's and women's trap titles, respectively. The event, held in Madhya Pradesh, saw fierce competition with Olympians and national champions contesting for the top spots in various categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 30-01-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 16:36 IST
Lakshay Sheoran and Neeru Shine at Digvijay Singh Memorial Shooting Championship
Indian shooting community Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Asian Games silver medallist Lakshay Sheoran from Haryana, alongside local competitor Neeru, clinched the men's and women's trap titles at the 3rd Digvijay Singh Memorial Shooting Championship on Thursday.

The competition's final day, held at the MP State Academy Shooting range, witnessed Lakshay securing his win with an impressive 47 shots in the 50-shot final. His cousin Neeru, representing Madhya Pradesh, triumphed in the women's category despite missing two targets in a tightly contested face-off.

Lakshay fended off a strong performance from Delhi's Fahd Sultan, finishing two targets ahead. Meanwhile, Suleman Arsh Elahi of Rajasthan, the qualification leader, secured bronze. In other categories, young talent Vinay Pratap Singh Chandrawat of Rajasthan and Shreshtha Sisodiya showcased their prowess, claiming wins in the junior section.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025