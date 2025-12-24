Empowering Future Olympians: BI WORLDWIDE India and GoSports Foundation's Continued Commitment

BI WORLDWIDE India has strengthened its partnership with the GoSports Foundation by extending support for key athlete development programs, GLTADP and RDAMP, over the next few years. The initiative aims to nurture emerging sports talent with comprehensive resources, ensuring athletes are well-equipped for international competitions.

This collaboration provides financial and professional support, including world-class coaching, nutrition advice, mental conditioning, and international exposure. Fortifying these programs underscores a decade-long partnership shaped by a mutual belief in sports as a powerful catalyst for transformative impact.

Siddharth Reddy, CEO of BI WORLDWIDE India, emphasized the alignment of sports values with corporate culture, expressing pride in cultivating sustained athletic performance. As the programs gear towards upcoming Olympics, the partnership symbolizes a joint commitment to enhancing India's presence on the global stage.

