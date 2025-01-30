Virat Kohli: The Unmatched Magnet of Ranji Trophy

Virat Kohli's astonishing allure was on full display during a Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Railways, with thousands of fans clamoring for a chance to see the cricket star in action. The DDCA found itself scrambling to accommodate an unexpected surge of spectators, many of whom arrived well before dawn.

Ahead of the game, organizers anticipated a crowd of 10,000, a lofty figure given the norms of domestic cricket. Yet, Kohli's fans exceeded expectations, reminiscent of the frenzy surrounding Sachin Tendulkar's farewell match in 2013. Such unparalleled excitement prompted the opening of additional stands to manage the throng.

The bustling atmosphere only intensified as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy passed nearby, challenging security teams to ensure order. Despite these challenges, the event proceeded smoothly, showcasing Kohli's unparalleled popularity and transforming a routine cricket match into an engaging spectacle.

(With inputs from agencies.)