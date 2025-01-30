India Launches First Pickleball Equipment Testing Lab

The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) has announced the opening of India's maiden research and testing laboratory dedicated to pickleball equipment. This state-of-the-art facility is designed to standardize equipment quality, ensuring consistency and maintaining the sport's integrity across the country.

The laboratory, a collaboration with Brainwave SportsTech, was unveiled through an AIPA press release. Arvind Ramesh Prabhoo, AIPA's President, emphasized the milestone's significance, aligning with AIPA's mission to meet international standards and elevate the sport by providing top-notch equipment for athletes.

Sunil Peshane, Director of Brainwave SportsTech, highlighted that the lab—a global first of its kind—reflects AIPA's commitment to advancing pickleball. By offering science-backed evaluations, it empowers manufacturers and players, contributing to India's emergence as a leader in the pickleball community.

(With inputs from agencies.)