Sam Prendergast Set to Shine in Six Nations Debut

Sam Prendergast will start in his first Six Nations match as flyhalf for Ireland against England. The 21-year-old has been impressive since debuting for Ireland, leading to his selection over Jack Crowley. Changes in the lineup include Ryan Baird starting in the backrow and Finlay Bealham replacing an injured Tadhg Furlong.

Updated: 30-01-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:05 IST
Sam Prendergast is poised to make a notable impact as he steps into his first Six Nations match as the starting flyhalf for Ireland against England. At just 21, Prendergast has displayed remarkable skills since his debut in November, earning him a spot over last year's champion Jack Crowley.

The lineup for Ireland sees a few strategic changes due to injuries. Ryan Baird, typically a bench player, will start in the backrow while Finlay Bealham fills in for the injured Tadhg Furlong as part of Ireland's robust front row, joined by Andrew Porter and Ronan Kelleher.

Interim coach Simon Easterby noted the difficulty in finalizing the squad given the high calibre of players available. Despite omitting experienced captain Peter O'Mahony, Easterby feels confident in the selected team, emphasizing the need for a strong start against a talented England squad.

