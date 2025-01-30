Left Menu

Josh Inglis Shatters Record with Blazing Century on Test Debut

Australian wicketkeeper Josh Inglis smashed the fastest century by an Australian on Test debut, as his 90-ball knock helped propel Australia to a mammoth 654/6 against Sri Lanka. Inglis' performance broke the record for strike rate among debutants, contributing significantly to Australia's highest-ever score in Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:34 IST
Josh Inglis. (Photo- cricket.com.au X/@cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a historic performance, Australian wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis etched his name in the record books by scoring the fastest century by an Australian on Test debut. Inglis, who has previously played in 26 ODIs and 29 T20Is, showcased his prowess by scoring 102 in 94 balls during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Inglis achieved his century in just 90 balls, with 10 fours and a six, surpassing Shikhar Dhawan's record for the fastest Test century on debut for an Australian. His remarkable strike rate of 108.51 is the highest recorded among debutants, outdoing even Dhawan's rate of 107.47 during his debut century.

Winning the toss, Australia opted to bat first, and thanks to Inglis' explosive innings, along with contributions from Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, and others, the team declared at 654/6. This score not only surpassed their previous Asian high of 617 but also left Sri Lanka struggling at 44/3 by the day's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

