Wriddhiman Saha: A Graceful Exit from Cricket
Wriddhiman Saha acknowledged his exclusion from the Indian cricket team was not unjust, but rather a strategic decision. Despite his retirement announcement, Saha remains open to coaching opportunities with Bengal. Celebrated by the Cricket Association of Bengal, Saha's career was both remarkable and influential.
- Country:
- India
In a candid admission, former India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha recently acknowledged that his exclusion from the national cricket team was not an injustice but a decision driven by team strategy under the coaching of Rahul Dravid. Saha, 40, took the field one last time for Bengal in a Ranji Trophy match against Punjab at Eden Gardens.
Reflecting on his international career's end in 2021, Saha attributed the shift to team management's preference for younger talents like KS Bharat and Rishabh Pant's backup. Despite emotions running high at times, Saha insisted he has no regrets and credited cricket for his accomplishments.
Looking forward, Saha is open to contributing as a coach, pending Bengal's interest. Celebrated by the Cricket Association of Bengal for his significant contributions to the sport, Saha concluded his career with gratitude, highlighting standout performances like his double century in the Irani Trophy and an IPL win with Gujarat Titans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Stardust Returns: Indian Batters Seek Revival in Ranji Trophy
Rohit Sharma's Uncertain Participation in Upcoming Ranji Trophy
Courtside Conversations: Djokovic's Innovative Take on On-Court Coaching
Coaching Chronicles: Tan Kim Her's Vision for India's Badminton Doubles
Most of the guys will be playing in the Ranji Trophy shortly unless they are injured, says Agarkar.