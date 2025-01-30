Wriddhiman Saha: A Graceful Exit from Cricket

In a candid admission, former India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha recently acknowledged that his exclusion from the national cricket team was not an injustice but a decision driven by team strategy under the coaching of Rahul Dravid. Saha, 40, took the field one last time for Bengal in a Ranji Trophy match against Punjab at Eden Gardens.

Reflecting on his international career's end in 2021, Saha attributed the shift to team management's preference for younger talents like KS Bharat and Rishabh Pant's backup. Despite emotions running high at times, Saha insisted he has no regrets and credited cricket for his accomplishments.

Looking forward, Saha is open to contributing as a coach, pending Bengal's interest. Celebrated by the Cricket Association of Bengal for his significant contributions to the sport, Saha concluded his career with gratitude, highlighting standout performances like his double century in the Irani Trophy and an IPL win with Gujarat Titans.

