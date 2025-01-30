Data and Technology: The New Frontier in Cricket Scouting

Mo Bobat, Director of Cricket at the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), has underscored the significant impact of data and technology in modern cricket scouting. Speaking on the RCB Podcast, Bobat detailed how data has become central to sports, particularly cricket, which thrives on being data-rich.

Bobat elaborated on the importance of utilizing data not merely for numbers but for enhancing decision-making processes. "We aim for data-informed decisions rather than data-driven ones. The notion is 'data on tap, not data on top,'" he remarked, emphasizing that while data is crucial, intuition remains vital in evolving cricket strategies.

Furthermore, he pointed out that technology, especially artificial intelligence, plays an essential role in identifying cricket talent by highlighting unique attributes such as the raw pace of fast bowlers or the spin revolutions. Bobat also emphasized the importance of understanding players' personalities to endure the rigors of international cricket. He lauded RCB's success with internet scouting, which has been instrumental in their progress as they strive for their first IPL trophy.

