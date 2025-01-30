Sam Prendergast to Lead Ireland in Six Nations Opener

Sam Prendergast, Ireland's flyhalf sensation, is set to make his first Six Nations start in the opening match against England. The 21-year-old has swiftly risen through the ranks, ousting previous title-contender Munster's Jack Crowley for the pivotal flyhalf role.

Coach Simon Easterby expressed confidence in Prendergast during a recent news conference, highlighting his impressive performances for club and country since his debut in November. Easterby anticipates a healthy competition between Prendergast and Crowley in future matches.

In a lineup influenced by injuries, Leinster's Ryan Baird will start in the back row, while Finlay Bealham takes on prop duties due to Tadhg Furlong's calf injury. Despite missing out on the starting XV, seasoned hooker Dan Sheehan appears on a substitutes bench packed with veteran talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)