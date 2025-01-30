Left Menu

Sam Prendergast to Lead Ireland in Six Nations Opener

Sam Prendergast will make his first Six Nations start for Ireland against England. Coached by Simon Easterby, he replaces Jack Crowley, who led Ireland to a title last year. With injuries affecting the squad, Ryan Baird and Finlay Bealham are given starting roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 22:39 IST
Sam Prendergast to Lead Ireland in Six Nations Opener

Sam Prendergast, Ireland's flyhalf sensation, is set to make his first Six Nations start in the opening match against England. The 21-year-old has swiftly risen through the ranks, ousting previous title-contender Munster's Jack Crowley for the pivotal flyhalf role.

Coach Simon Easterby expressed confidence in Prendergast during a recent news conference, highlighting his impressive performances for club and country since his debut in November. Easterby anticipates a healthy competition between Prendergast and Crowley in future matches.

In a lineup influenced by injuries, Leinster's Ryan Baird will start in the back row, while Finlay Bealham takes on prop duties due to Tadhg Furlong's calf injury. Despite missing out on the starting XV, seasoned hooker Dan Sheehan appears on a substitutes bench packed with veteran talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025