Ljutic Shines in Courchevel as Shiffrin Makes Strong Return

Zrinka Ljutic secured her third World Cup win in the slalom at Courchevel, defeating Sweden's Sara Hector. Mikaela Shiffrin, returning from injury, finished 10th. Shiffrin celebrated her comeback and aims to improve her skiing. Ljutic's victory moves her up in the slalom rankings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 03:50 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 03:50 IST
Croatia's Zrinka Ljutic claimed her third World Cup victory of the season on Thursday, triumphing in the women's slalom in Courchevel, France. Mikaela Shiffrin marked her return after recovering from an injury sustained two months ago, finishing 10th in the event.

Ljutic led the event after the first run and produced a combined time of one minute 45.06 seconds to beat Sweden's Sara Hector by 1.26 seconds. Germany's Lena Duerr secured the third spot on the podium. This result catapults Ljutic into second place in the slalom standings, behind Camille Rast of Switzerland, who finished fifth.

Mikaela Shiffrin, who had been pursuing her 100th World Cup win before an injury halted her quest, was pleased with her performance. "It was a crucial step in my recovery," Shiffrin said, appreciating the opportunity to compete against top skiers. She hopes to regain her speed in the coming weeks.

