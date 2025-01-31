Joburg Super Kings Keep Playoff Hopes Alive with Thrilling Win

Joburg Super Kings secured a vital victory over the table-leading Paarl Royals, keeping their SA20 playoff aspirations alive. The Super Kings, led by captain Faf du Plessis' masterful 87 off 55 balls, chased down the Royals' 150/9 in a swift 17.5 overs to score 151 for three.

The match highlighted the Super Kings' strong opening partnership between du Plessis and Devon Conway, who together put up a 54-run stand at the start. In contrast, the Royals struggled, losing Sam Hain early, with Donovan Ferreira taking three crucial wickets for the Super Kings.

Lutho Sipamla also impressed with his bowling, securing three for 19. Despite Dinesh Karthik's fighting fifty for the Royals, the team couldn't keep up, as the Royals have already secured a spot in Qualifier 1 against MI Cape Town. Meanwhile, the Super Kings, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, and Pretoria Capitals continue their battle for playoff positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)