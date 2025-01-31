Chloe Kelly's Arsenal Return Amid WSL Season Excitement

In a significant move for Women's Super League, Arsenal has signed English forward Chloe Kelly on loan until the season's end. This transfer comes shortly after Kelly requested a departure from Manchester City, where she struggled for game time.

Having emerged from Arsenal's academy and played for its senior team previously, Kelly returns to familiar grounds aiming to boost her prospects for England's European Championship squad later this year.

Arsenal, currently fourth in the WSL standings, eagerly welcomes Kelly, with head coach Renee Slegers commending her dynamic playstyle and contribution as the team gears up for upcoming matches against Manchester City.

(With inputs from agencies.)