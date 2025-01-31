Left Menu

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Traditions Shattered with New Logistical Strategies

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will forego its traditional captains' meet and photoshoot due to logistical challenges. An ICC-supported event in Lahore replaces this, amid a complex tournament structure involving multiple venues across two countries, addressing diplomatic sensitivities and practical constraints.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is breaking with tradition by skipping the customary captains' meet and official photoshoot, typically expected to take place in the host country before major ICC tournaments. This shift, according to ESPNcricinfo, is due to logistical challenges facing the event.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that there will be no official opening ceremony. Instead, an ICC-supported event will occur in Lahore on February 16, days before the tournament commences. ICC officials present at the time are likely to attend. The move to bypass the traditional captains' gathering is influenced by the tournament's hybrid model, involving venues in two countries. Teams are scheduled to arrive in Pakistan just before the matches begin, with Australia landing on the day of the opening game.

This decision also navigates diplomatic tensions, particularly with India's captain Rohit Sharma. India, sticking to the hybrid format, will play all matches in Dubai due to current political climates. The BCCI has noted there were no discussions about Sharma traveling to Pakistan for the captains' event. Previous instances, such as the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup, saw similar adaptations due to logistical hindrances, opting for a digital launch instead. Concurrently, the PCB is planning the inauguration of two newly renovated stadiums in Lahore and Karachi, attended by significant dignitaries like Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari respectively.

