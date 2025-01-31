Left Menu

Virat Kohli's Brief Ranji Return: Drama and Disappointment

Virat Kohli's return to the Ranji Trophy ended quickly, scoring six runs before being dismissed by Himanshu Sangwan. The match against Railways saw a stadium packed with eager fans, yet faded hopes as Delhi lagged at 87/3. A fan incident added to the day's excitement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 11:36 IST
Virat Kohli (Photo: X/@BCCI0. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Virat Kohli's much-anticipated return to the Ranji Trophy ended abruptly when he was dismissed for just six runs by Himanshu Sangwan at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. The cricketing icon showcased glimpses of his renowned talent with a spectacular straight drive, only to be undone a ball later by a sharp delivery that clipped his off-stump.

Kohli's brief stay at the crease, lasting just 15 deliveries with one boundary, left Delhi at 87/3, trailing the Railways by 140 runs. Fans who thronged the stadium in hopes of witnessing a Kohli masterclass were left disheartened, though a potential second innings could offer him a chance to shine.

The packed stadium, an uncommon sight for domestic matches, underscored Kohli's immense draw. Over 15,000 fans attended, with additional gates and security measures deployed. The scene also saw a fan breaching security to meet Kohli, touching his feet before being removed by guards. Kohli requested leniency for the overzealous admirer. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

