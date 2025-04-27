Left Menu

Alex Marquez Triumphs at Spanish Grand Prix

Alex Marquez secured his first MotoGP race victory at the Spanish Grand Prix, overtaking his brother Marc in the championship standings. Marquez's triumph on home soil was witnessed by over 100,000 fans, with Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo and Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia completing the podium.

Updated: 27-04-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 18:21 IST
In a thrilling display at the Spanish Grand Prix, Alex Marquez clinched his maiden MotoGP victory, seizing the championship lead from his brother Marc. The dramatic race unfolded as Marc, who started as the leader, crashed early on and finished in 12th place.

A determined Alex Marquez had been searching for his first win after securing seven second-place finishes this season. His perseverance paid off as he dominated the race in front of a passionate home crowd of over 100,000 spectators.

The competition was fierce, with Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha securing second place, and Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia claiming the third spot on the podium, rounding off an exciting and memorable day at the MotoGP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

