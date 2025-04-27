Manhunt in France: Islamophobic Murder in Mosque Shocks Nation

Authorities in southern France are on a manhunt for a suspect accused of killing a Muslim worshipper inside a mosque in La Grand Combe. The incident, which authorities have described as Islamophobic, has shocked the nation.

The suspect reportedly filmed the attack, hurling insults at 'Allah,' leading to widespread condemnation, including from the Grand Mosque of Paris and Prime Minister Francois Bayrou.

Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin labeled the murder as despicable, while SOS Racisme announced their participation in a solidarity march. The government continues to deploy resources to capture the assailant.

(With inputs from agencies.)