Manhunt in France: Islamophobic Murder in Mosque Shocks Nation
A man suspected of murdering a worshipper in a mosque in southern France remains at large. Authorities emphasize the Islamophobic nature of the incident. The attack, filmed by the assailant, involved derogatory comments against Allah. The French government condemns the act, urging for a swift arrest and investigation.
Authorities in southern France are on a manhunt for a suspect accused of killing a Muslim worshipper inside a mosque in La Grand Combe. The incident, which authorities have described as Islamophobic, has shocked the nation.
The suspect reportedly filmed the attack, hurling insults at 'Allah,' leading to widespread condemnation, including from the Grand Mosque of Paris and Prime Minister Francois Bayrou.
Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin labeled the murder as despicable, while SOS Racisme announced their participation in a solidarity march. The government continues to deploy resources to capture the assailant.
