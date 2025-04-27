Faculty Members Face Charges Over Compulsory Namaz at University Camp
Eight individuals, including seven university faculty members, are accused of compelling students to perform namaz at a National Service Scheme camp in Chhattigarh, leading to protests and a police investigation. The incident has sparked tensions, especially among right-wing groups calling for accountability.
Eight individuals, including seven faculty from Guru Ghasidas Central University, have been charged for allegedly coercing students into offering namaz at a National Service Scheme (NSS) camp in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, according to a police source.
The incident reportedly occurred during an NSS camp held from March 26 to April 1 in Shivtarai village, pushing 159 students to partake in the religious practice, despite only four being Muslims. An investigation was launched after students reported the incident upon returning, leading to protests from students and right-wing activists.
On April 26, PTI corrected its previous report, mistakenly referring to it as an NCC camp. Senior Superintendent of Police Rajnesh Singh formed a four-member committee to investigate. The case was filed Saturday after completing the inquiry, and those named will be summoned for further questioning.
