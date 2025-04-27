Left Menu

Faculty Members Face Charges Over Compulsory Namaz at University Camp

Eight individuals, including seven university faculty members, are accused of compelling students to perform namaz at a National Service Scheme camp in Chhattigarh, leading to protests and a police investigation. The incident has sparked tensions, especially among right-wing groups calling for accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 27-04-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 18:16 IST
Faculty Members Face Charges Over Compulsory Namaz at University Camp
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Eight individuals, including seven faculty from Guru Ghasidas Central University, have been charged for allegedly coercing students into offering namaz at a National Service Scheme (NSS) camp in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, according to a police source.

The incident reportedly occurred during an NSS camp held from March 26 to April 1 in Shivtarai village, pushing 159 students to partake in the religious practice, despite only four being Muslims. An investigation was launched after students reported the incident upon returning, leading to protests from students and right-wing activists.

On April 26, PTI corrected its previous report, mistakenly referring to it as an NCC camp. Senior Superintendent of Police Rajnesh Singh formed a four-member committee to investigate. The case was filed Saturday after completing the inquiry, and those named will be summoned for further questioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025