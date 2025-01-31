Left Menu

Canada Super 60 League Set to Revolutionize North American Cricket

The Canada Super 60 League, debuting in July 2025 in Toronto, aims to revolutionize cricket in North America with its inclusive structure featuring both men's and women's competitions. Led by Yuvraj Singh, the league will launch with eight teams, mixing local, international, and associate nation players to nurture talent.

Updated: 31-01-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 12:14 IST
Toronto is gearing up for the launch of the Canada Super 60 League, a cricket tournament that promises to transform the sport's presence in North America. Scheduled to begin in July 2025, the league is set to captivate audiences with a mix of local and international cricket talent.

The league, spearheaded by cricket legend Yuvraj Singh, is not just about competition; it's a vision to grow cricket's popularity. With a unique short-format and inclusive men's and women's leagues, it aims to reach both traditional fans and new audiences. This move marks the first of its kind in North America.

The inaugural season includes eight teams featuring players from around the world. With a commitment to gender equity, the women's league aims to spotlight extraordinary talent and inspire future female athletes. The endeavor underscores cricket's expansion in Canada, a journey starting in Toronto and soon expected to embrace other cricket-loving cities.

