India Dominates England to Reach Women's U19 T20 World Cup Final

In a commanding display, India cruised past England with a 9-wicket victory in the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup semi-finals, setting up a final clash against South Africa. Led by a potent spin attack, India contained England to 113/8, with spinners playing a pivotal role in shaping the outcome.

Openers G Kamalini and Gongadi Trisha offered a stellar start, seamlessly advancing the chase, ending the powerplay at 44 without loss. Kamalini's unbeaten half-century, with decisive boundary shots, assured India's triumph well ahead of time, highlighting a commendable batting effort.

England, optimistic after winning the toss, started confidently with Davina Perrin's 45 and skipper Abigale Norgrove's 30. However, India responded with a strategic bowling effort from Parunika Sisodia and Aayushi Shukla, causing England's innings to falter. Vaishnavi Sharma further dismantled England's lineup, clinching three wickets in a game-defining over.

