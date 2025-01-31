India Dominates England to Reach Women's U19 T20 World Cup Final
India secured a spot in the Women's U19 T20 World Cup final with an impressive 9-wicket victory over England. A strong bowling performance restricted England to 113/8, and India's top-order batsmen ensured a smooth chase. India will face South Africa in the final on Sunday.
In a commanding display, India cruised past England with a 9-wicket victory in the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup semi-finals, setting up a final clash against South Africa. Led by a potent spin attack, India contained England to 113/8, with spinners playing a pivotal role in shaping the outcome.
Openers G Kamalini and Gongadi Trisha offered a stellar start, seamlessly advancing the chase, ending the powerplay at 44 without loss. Kamalini's unbeaten half-century, with decisive boundary shots, assured India's triumph well ahead of time, highlighting a commendable batting effort.
England, optimistic after winning the toss, started confidently with Davina Perrin's 45 and skipper Abigale Norgrove's 30. However, India responded with a strategic bowling effort from Parunika Sisodia and Aayushi Shukla, causing England's innings to falter. Vaishnavi Sharma further dismantled England's lineup, clinching three wickets in a game-defining over.
