Sachin Tendulkar: A Cricket Legend Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

Sachin Tendulkar, an iconic figure in cricket, will receive the lifetime achievement award from the BCCI at their annual event. This accolade recognizes his unparalleled contributions to the sport.

The legendary cricketer holds records for highest Test and ODI runs and has been a pivotal player in significant cricketing milestones, including India's 2011 World Cup victory.

Instituted in 1994 in honor of Col. C K Nayudu, the award marks Tendulkar as its 31st recipient, highlighting the profound impact of his 24-year career on Indian cricket and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)