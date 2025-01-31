Left Menu

Sachin Tendulkar: A Cricket Legend Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar will be conferred with the BCCI's Lifetime Achievement Award, making him the 31st recipient. Known for his record-breaking career and impact on Indian cricket, Tendulkar stands as a symbol of excellence and unity, aptly deserving this prestigious recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-01-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 15:50 IST
Sachin Tendulkar Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Sachin Tendulkar, an iconic figure in cricket, will receive the lifetime achievement award from the BCCI at their annual event. This accolade recognizes his unparalleled contributions to the sport.

The legendary cricketer holds records for highest Test and ODI runs and has been a pivotal player in significant cricketing milestones, including India's 2011 World Cup victory.

Instituted in 1994 in honor of Col. C K Nayudu, the award marks Tendulkar as its 31st recipient, highlighting the profound impact of his 24-year career on Indian cricket and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

