ICC Unveils High-Stakes 2025 Men's Champions Trophy Campaign

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled its campaign for the Men's Champions Trophy 2025, spotlighting the high-stakes nature of the tournament. The competition features the world's elite eight teams competing in must-win matches, where every game outcome has a direct impact on their qualification chances.

Star Sports Network's campaign is built around the theme 'Har Match Do-or-Die' and kicked off with a promotional film starring MS Dhoni, the 2013 winning captain. The film opens with the cricket icon in an uncharacteristically dramatic setting, offering fans a glimpse into the tournament's intensity and high stakes.

Dhoni's role in the campaign brings a mix of nostalgia and motivation as he reflects on the tournament's unique challenges. He connects with fans by emphasizing the pressure experienced both on and off the field, saying, 'Ek bhi match mein phisle, samjho tournament se nikle.'

Team India, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, begins its campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 in Dubai, with exciting fixtures also lined up against arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23 and New Zealand on March 2. The Champions Trophy, set to start on February 19, with the finals scheduled for March 9, promises thrilling cricket action.

