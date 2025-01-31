Left Menu

Vijay Amritraj on Indian Tennis: The Path to Global Stardom

Vijay Amritraj believes Indian tennis players can achieve global success with sacrifice and commitment. As India readies for the Davis Cup against Togo, Amritraj emphasizes dedication and preparation. He highlights the potential of Indian players, with facilities and sponsorship aiding their journey to the top echelons of tennis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 16:10 IST
Vijay Amritraj
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary tennis player Vijay Amritraj has expressed confidence in the potential of Indian tennis stars to succeed internationally, provided they are willing to 'sacrifice' and give total commitment. Discussing the upcoming Davis Cup World Group I play-off against Togo, Amritraj said that while India are favorites, it won't be an easy victory.

Highlighting the tough competition in international tennis, Amritraj emphasized the need for Indian players to make significant sacrifices, as there are no guarantees. Despite tough odds, Amritraj believes Indian talent, bolstered by available facilities and sponsorships, can reach the top ranks.

Referring to Sasikumar Mukund's prospects, Amritraj pointed out that India has a strong chance of taking the lead in the singles matches. He also noted the worthy competition posed by Togo, who have previously defeated strong teams like Latvia and Indonesia. Rather than dwelling on past Grand Slam results, he urges focus on success in upcoming Davis Cup matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

